The 46th annual Fairfield Glade Ladies Invitational golf tournament was held July 13-14, with more than 200 golfers participating from all over Tennessee and from 16 other states.
Overall winners include: Rhonda Switzer-Nadasdi, who was the overall low gross in flights 1-3.
Flights 4-6 was Jeanie Schreiber of Palm Coast, FL.
Fairfield Glade produced two winners in Hazel Robinson and Sharon Ellis.
Closest To Pinon Crag’s third hole was Tracey Barton of Arlington, TX. Kim Mills of Knoxville was closed on 13.
The tournament would like to thank JP Jewelry & Repair for their generous diamond ring donations.
With the incredible generosity of sponsors and heartfelt donations from businesses and players alike, $10,600 was raised to benefit three local charities – The House of Hope, represented by Denise Melton, Executive Director, The Imagination Library, represented by Tammy Stewart, President, and The Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center, represented by Linda Phillips, Director.
The FG Ladies Invitational Committee would like to extend a huge thanks to everyone who played a part in this wonderful tournament.
They would like to to thank the staff at Heatherhurst Golf Course for hosting this event, as well as the Fairfield Glade Director of Golf Jeff Houston, and golf professionals: Jeremy Jones; Corey Wade; Cody King; Adam Forgey; Rag Jones and Jack Sixkiller for their unending support and help.
