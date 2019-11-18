The annual Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity Chili Open golf tournament will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at noon at Dorchester Golf Club.
The tournament will be a nine-hole scramble featuring two-person teams. The cost is $45 per person, with prizes and chili to be served after the tournament at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church, behind Food City on Peavine Rd.
Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity building fund.
Habitat for Humanity builds in partnership with low-income families living in substandard housing conditions. Sponsorship opportunities are available for a $100 per hole.
Entry forms are available at the Dorchester Golf Club, located at 576 Westchester Drive, Crossville, and the Habitat for Humanity office at 329 McLarty Lane in Crossville.
Those interested can also reserve their spot by calling Vanessa at 931-484-4565 or email at vanessa.habitat@frontier.com.
