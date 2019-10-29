Elementary schools from both Cumberland and surrounding counties will participate in Cumberland County High School basketball’s annual Fall Back play day Nov. 2.
Games will start at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day.
A full concession stand will be available. CCHS season tickets and Jet apparel will also be available.
Saturday will also be the annual CCHS Basketball Boosters pancake breakfast.
The breakfast will be from 6:30-10:30 a.m. in the CCHS cafeteria.
