Cumberland County High School recently named their basketball homecoming king and queen during their game vs. Upperman. Kole Torres was named king, while Jorja Anderson was named queen. Homecoming photos available here.
Anderson, Torres named CCHS homecoming royalty
Tags
Trending Video
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Police respond to death at Village Inn
- Better pay grade sought for school staffers
- Complaint raises concerns for home occupant
- Hall, Bailey tops in CCHS Class of ’22
- Lester pleads in fentanyl case
- Bridgestone-Firestone timber plan on hold
- Medley found guilty of sexual battery, assault
- Tollett opens lecture series with history of the Homesteads
- Playhouse prepares for a ‘magical’ season
- Martin team wins JC Haile State Championship
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.