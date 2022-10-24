The second round of the Elementary Junior Varsity Basketball Tournament tips off Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Homestead Elementary.
The South Cumberland girls will play Martin at 4:30 p.m. while the Homestead Elementary girls will face Crab Orchard Elementary at 6:30 p.m.
In the boys’ bracket, North Cumberland and South Cumberland play at 5:30 and Martin and Pleasant Hill play at 7:30.
Winners from Tuesday night will advance to the finals on Thursday, Oct. 27.
