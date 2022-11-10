When Grace Baldwin, the talented senior soccer player at Cumberland County High School, signed a scholarship last week to play at Milligan University next year, her mother Amanda Baldwin exhaled a sigh of relief.
The elder Baldwin was told 18 years ago that Grace would never be able to do something as physically strenuous as play sports, much less get to a point where she could play soccer in college. Amanda Baldwin, late in her pregnancy with her daughter, was in a serious automobile accident.
“The doctors used to tell us she would have weak lungs and she’s never had that. She’s one of the fastest people in the county,” Amanda said. “They told us she would have bad fine motor skills, and she’s been on point with her fine motor skills. Everything the doctors said she would struggle with, she really hasn’t at all.
“I could not be more proud of her. She has overcome a lot. Besides all the things that have happened to her, she also has a learning disability where she has a processing issue. She’s never had anything easy.”
Grace Baldwin, who is also a standout basketball player at CCHS, chose Milligan over offers from University of the South, Union and University of the Cumberlands.
“I definitely have mixed emotions about today,” Grace said after the signing. “I am a little overwhelmed, but I am so happy. These guys are my family. Everyone here loves me, and I love them.
“We actually got into recruiting really late. I sent out some emails and highlight reels. Milligan reached out over the summer, and I visited the campus and I really loved it. With it being a Christian campus, that was big for me. Being a Christian is a huge part of who I am.”
Through her career with the Lady Jets, Grace had 15 goals and 18 assists. She was named all-district and all-region for four straight years, while winning district and regional individual honors this season. Grace also helped Cumberland County make regular trips to the region tournament, including the state quarterfinal her freshman year.
“When I first saw Grace, you immediately notice the work ethic. That is so tough to teach,” CCHS coach Cub Whitson said about his star player. “There were a handful of schools that were interested in her, and she got multiple offers.
“Grace is the total package. She can play both sides of the ball. As our defensive midfielder, she can do it all. She is tiny, but she plays like she’s 6-foot tall.”
Baldwin and the Lady Jets have been solid annual contenders in District 6, Region 3 of Class 2A, for years.
Now, the real work begins as she tries to get mentally and physically ready to play at the college level. Before she arrives on the Milligan campus next fall, she said she needs to be physical stronger, while also working on her speed and quickness.
“I wish I could thank everyone, but I do want to thank my parents because they’ve always supported me and helped me get where I am,” Grace said. “I would like to thank my coaches, even my basketball coaches, and I want to thank God. He’s given me everything.”
And that’s why last week’s scholarship signing is so important.
“I was 32 weeks’ pregnant, and we were going to Gatlinburg when it happened. We were hit by a drunk driver, and it sent me into premature labor,” Amanda Baldwin said. “I remember walking past the window in the hospital where they were working on her because I didn’t get to hold her. Her chest was just a hollow cavity because it wasn’t fully developed yet. She stayed in the NCIU unit in Knoxville for three weeks, but she fought through every bit of it.
“I told her the other day that ‘you are truly an overcomer. You have overcome every obstacle, nobody ever believes in you because you are smaller, you don’t weigh enough. However, you have overcome everything.’ I have never had any doubts about her because she has the heart of a lion, and she’s a fighter.”
