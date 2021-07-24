Sophie Linder made history Saturday afternoon as the Gordonsville High School sophomore beat out professional golfers to win the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women's Open with a three-day score of -7. Linder is the first golfer in history to win the TN girls junior amateur and Women's Open; and she did it in the same week.
More coverage of the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women's Open will be posted as available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
