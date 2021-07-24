WomensOpenDayThree1-29.JPG

Sophie Linder poses with the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women's Open championship trophy.

 Michael Lindsay

Sophie Linder made history Saturday afternoon as the Gordonsville High School sophomore beat out professional golfers to win the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women's Open with a three-day score of -7. Linder is the first golfer in history to win the TN girls junior amateur and Women's Open; and she did it in the same week.

