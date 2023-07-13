Mariana Alva, the talented rising sophomore soccer star at Cumberland County High School, has had a busy summer.
Besides working out to be ready when her CCHS squad opens the 2023 preseason next week, she has also been running back and forth to Knoxville to practice and compete with her club team, FC Alliance of the prestigious Elite Clubs National League.
“We’ve had a pretty good season so far with FC Alliance,” Alva said. “We’re 7-5-4 and I think we’ve played well. I think personally I have played well, but there is always something to improve on.”
The league, which is considered one step below the professional ranks, is based on playing in age divisions.
Alva has competed in tournaments in Buffalo, NY; Pittsburgh, PA; Cleveland, OH; and even in Florida, battling some of the top high school players in the country.
Alva’s love for the game of soccer blossomed while watching her brother Gabriel, a current CCHS star, play. She wanted to be out there so bad.
“When we moved to Tennessee, my dad became a coach with the Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer Association and my brother started playing,” Alva said.
“I was too young to play at the time. I always watched Gabriel play, and I wanted to play. I would even wear one of his old jerseys during his game.”
Eventually Alva joined the CRYSA league and then went on to play club soccer in Cookeville before hooking up with the Crush in Knoxville. Then, she got the opportunity to play for FC Alliance.
“I really love how competitive the game of soccer is,” Alva said. “It is a sport you just can’t pick up and start playing. You have to work at it, and you have to have some natural ability.”
And Alva’s natural ability has let her become the focus of most Cumberland County game-plans, as well as the recruiting lists of college coaches around the country.
“I think I am pretty fast, and I think I do a good job of making decisions,” Alva said.
“Decisions like when I should dribble and when I should pass. I need to, however, work on my heading. My difficulty with that is probably based on my size.”
Alva’s high school career with CCHS has been impressive. She can be a dominant force for the Lady Jets. Head coach Cub Whitson believes his young standout is fast becoming a rising star.
“She started playing recreation soccer with CRYSA, showed a ton of potential, so her parents moved her into the competitive world of soccer pretty early on,” said Whitson. “And from there, she’s just continued to excel and move up the competitive soccer ladder.
“She’s shown so much dedication to the game of soccer and I’m excited to see how far she can go. I’m proud of her for making this next step forward in her career as well. Change isn’t easy, but she’s brave enough to try something new, and I know she’ll be successful because of how much she puts into it.”
Alva, the daughter of Aaron and Sue Alva, works out with the Jets up to five days a week. Then she also practices with FC Alliance three days a week.
That doesn’t even include her individual workouts.
Hopefully the hard work will pay off.
Though the recruiting process is slow right now, Alva does receive a regular barrage of invitations to identification showcase camps around the country.
“I think I would like to play in college, but I have a lot of timer to decide that,” Alva said. “I love playing soccer. It is competitive, but I love the chance to get to play with my teammates and make new friends.”
