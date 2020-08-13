Cumberland County High School volleyball will be under new leadership this season, as first-year head coach Brandy Alley will coach the Lady Jets.
“I’m loving every minute of it,” Alley said. “These girls are hungry to learn. I grew up in a volleyball gym as much as a basketball gym, so it’s been awesome getting back in volleyball.”
Alley says the little things are key to winning in volleyball.
“We’ve spent a lot of time on details, and these girls are so excited about it,” she said. “This season’s going to be fun solely because of how much they’ve improved.”
Alley has CCHS volleyball in her blood, as her father Randy Alley coached both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial in years past.
Alley has worked with volleyball programs all the way up to the college level.
“I’ve played a lot of travel volleyball and worked our volleyball program in college,” she added. “I’m constantly around the game.”
Alley served as the Cumberland County High School basketball assistant coach last season before taking over volleyball for 2020.
The Lady Jets’ season will get underway next week as they host Upperman on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
