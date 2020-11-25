SMHSFCSFB2-20.JPG

Bryant Carter leads the way for Region 3-4A award winners from Crossville.

Eleven local athletes were honored by Region 3-4A recently with all-region superlatives.

Leading the way was Stone Memorial quarterback Bryant Carter, who was named most outstanding quarterback.

First-team all-Region 3-4A selections from Stone Memorial were Isaiah Miller and Grant Finley.

Second team all-Region 3-4A selections from Stone Memorial include Daniel Rodriguez, Quincy Hunter, Gage Walker and Gavin Scarbrough.

From Cumberland County, Kobe Pinson and Ryan Dowlen were named first-team, while Austin Reed and Colin Brown were named to the second team.

Tags

Trending Video