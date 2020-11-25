Eleven local athletes were honored by Region 3-4A recently with all-region superlatives.
Leading the way was Stone Memorial quarterback Bryant Carter, who was named most outstanding quarterback.
First-team all-Region 3-4A selections from Stone Memorial were Isaiah Miller and Grant Finley.
Second team all-Region 3-4A selections from Stone Memorial include Daniel Rodriguez, Quincy Hunter, Gage Walker and Gavin Scarbrough.
From Cumberland County, Kobe Pinson and Ryan Dowlen were named first-team, while Austin Reed and Colin Brown were named to the second team.
