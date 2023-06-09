Justin Parrigin, the head coach of the Crossville Dixie Youth Baseball U10 All-Stars, thought for a minute before answering a question about the best way to describe his current team.
“Most of these players, I have coached since they were 5 or 6 years old,” said Parrigin.
“I would probably say the best way to describe this team is to say well-rounded. We have a few kids that can crush the ball at the plate, and we’ve got some very good players in the field.
“I think we’re going to be good on defense. If we can put all of this together, I think we have a good chance to be successful. We’re a pretty good team.”
Parrigin and his team are getting ready to open play in the District All-Star Tournament at Oliver Springs.
The double-elimination tournament will run until June 14 at 530 Kingston Ave.
“I have a lot of confidence going into the tournament,” Parrigin said. “Throughout the season, the kids have been working on the basics of the game. What we’ve done with this group is to work more on the mental aspect of the game. Baseball is such a mental game.”
With players 9 and 10 years of age, Parrigin said he and his staff are diligent at working with players about what to do if the ball is hit to them in certain situations. He wants them to know what to do before the ball is even pitched.
“I think we may be in some close games this year,” the coach said.
“We do have some hitters on the team, and some very good hitters. But I have seen hitters get in slumps. We’re probably going to need to manufacture some runs and really battle every inning.
“I feel we’re pretty solid on defense. The infield and the outfield can all catch the ball pretty well, and keep it in front of them. We’ve been working on ground balls a lot. Fly balls, we’re really getting better at those. I think we’re going to be pretty solid.”
Crossville’s tournament roster includes Donovan Byers, Jett Davis, Grayson Borning, Cole Flynn, Christian Brundage, Easton Carrall, Grayson Norrod, Gannon Larance, Bentley Theet, Sawyer Hawn, Byer Thomson and Rylan Kelly.
“I think versatility will be key with this team. We have multiple guys able to play multiple positions,” Parrigin said.
“That’s unique, especially when you are pulling from other teams where one guy may have only played one position with that team. We’ve got probably six guys that can do that.
“We tell them if we put you in the outfield or the infield, that’s where we need you to play that game for us to be successful.”
Crossville will play Rockwood at 7 p.m. CDT June 9 in the final tournament game of the day.
Midway will face Oakdale, and Kingston will take on Spring City at 5 p.m. Harriman and Tri-County will battle in the other nightcap at 7 p.m.
The title game is set for June 14 at 5 p.m.
“We don’t really know a lot about all these other teams, and I kind of like it that way,” Parrigin said.
“I think it really comes down to just playing our game. We’ve got a little bit of work to do still, but we can hit the ball, we can pitch and we play good defense. I think we will be OK.”
