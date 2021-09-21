The Child Advocacy Center of the 9th Judicial District, serving Loudon, Meigs, Morgan and Roane counties, will host the Aim For Advocacy shoot Friday, Sept. 24, at Crossville Shooting Sports Park on Albert Frye Rd.
Registration is $125 for an individual or $500 for a four-person team. Lunch will be provided along with refreshments and door prizes.
Choose from a 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. flight.
Shooters of all skill levels are welcome, with 10 shooting stations. Bring your own firearm. Ammunition can be purchased at Crossville Shooting Sports Park. Each team will have a golf cart provided.
The Child Advocacy Center offers forensic interviews and medical examinations for child abuse victims, therapy services, safety programs, and court preparation services. It also serves teen parents and provided training for youth organizations using the “Stewards of Children” program.
Learn more at www.kidsfirsttn.org..
