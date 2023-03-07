One trait of a talented team, no matter what the sport, is the ability to adapt. When obstacles arise, can teams make changes to help them find success? Coaches will tell you there is always a way.
Cub Whitson and his Cumberland County High School soccer team are facing such a test as the Jets prepare to open their preseason March 7 at Rhea County. Over the last three years, Whitson and CCHS have had to adjust playing styles due to graduation and roster changes.
“We completely adjusted our style of play last year to make it work for us,” Whitson said. “Considering the injuries we dealt with throughout, the loss of probably 80 percent of our scoring from the previous season, we shifted the focus from being fast paced and getting up as many shots as possible to focusing on the defensive side. We knew to continue to win games last year we would have to keep the score low, more of a counter-attacking style.
“This season is a complete opposite thing from 2022. Going into last year, we lost our major scoring threat. Coming into this year, we graduated some really good defenders that we’re trying to replace. Now, realizing we essentially have our midfield and attackers back, we’re switching back to where we think we can get after it and put some points on the board.”
Cumberland County has had plenty of success over the years, finding victories at the district, regional and state level. The Jets are 29-10-5 over the last two years with appearances at the sectional championship.
CCHS will host Warren County March 9 in the final scrimmage of the preseason and open the regular season March 14 at Coffee County.
Opening kick is set for 5 p.m.
“We want to play fast-paced, action packed,” said Whitson. “We want to be fun to watch and that has been the emphasis going forward. Our expectation is to always try to make it back to the state tournament.”
And Whitson has the roster to have another successful season. The 2023 senior class includes Josh Sliger, Akram Amara, Dominic Olson, Wyatt Davis, Joseph Baker and Thomas Baker. The juniors on the roster are Edgar Cardenas, Evan Shaffer, Gabriel Alva, Jake Hedgecoth and Jonathan Tellez,
Dylan Moedano heads a list of sophomores including Randy Donis, Dylen Navarro, Jaime Perez, Alex Johnson, Ian Matias, Jason Vasquez, Cade Lester and Darwin Diego-Perez. The rookie CCHS freshmen are Braden Besset, Niccolo Azzani, Miguel Lopez, Tyler Phillips, Domingo Matias, Cade Thompson, Ethan Galvin, Jaoquin Ocampo, Isiah McMillan and Erich Kilburn.
“The thing that we’ve been aiming for in the preseason, and what I think we’ve been able to accomplish, is the intensity,” Whitson said. “Most of the boys have an intense dislike of losing, which is important to being successful. They’re very competitive, they really get after each other in practice and it’s that intensity they’re going to bring this season and I am excited to see it. I think it will help us win some games this year.”
Whitson said there’s a lot he’s hoping to get done before the season starts. However, drastic changes in the weather have limited the number of training sessions he’s been able to have on the field. A lot of the Jets’ preseason has been spent indoors.
“If we started tomorrow, considering we’ve actually been on the field just six times, I would feel we would have a good chance,” Whitson said. “There are some guys stepping into the potential that we have expected, and that is awesome to see. We’ve expected these guys to grow and they are. For the most part, we’ve got a pretty good gauge as to what the guys can do and what they can bring to the table.”
Whitson has developed the Cumberland County program into an annual contender for championships, and this team, has the coach feeling pretty good.
“I am excited,” Whitson said. “I got an idea from another coach who tries to have his team end every practice with the attitude they practiced hard enough to win championships. We have incorporated that into our practices, and for the most part we’ve ended every practice with the feeling we’re good enough. I know we can win some games and challenge some of the best teams in AA soccer.”
