Following the Aug. 13 fall sports preview, Friday’s edition of The Zone will feature new content from across Cumberland County and the rest of Tennessee.
A quick look at a few items this Friday’s Zone will feature:
- High school football previews for Cumberland County at Whitwell and Stone Memorial at Lenoir City
- Jr. Jet and Jr. Panther season-opener photos
- Complete coverage from this week’s high school sports
- College football outlooks (including Tennessee)
- Art Guild golf tournament results
- And so much more
