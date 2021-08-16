The Zone Flag.jpg

Following the Aug. 13 fall sports preview, Friday’s edition of The Zone will feature new content from across Cumberland County and the rest of Tennessee.

A quick look at a few items this Friday’s Zone will feature:

  • High school football previews for Cumberland County at Whitwell and Stone Memorial at Lenoir City
  • Jr. Jet and Jr. Panther season-opener photos
  • Complete coverage from this week’s high school sports
  • College football outlooks (including Tennessee)
  • Art Guild golf tournament results
  • And so much more

