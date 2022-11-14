Many of the players surrounding Derik Samber and his staff Friday night after Stone Memorial’s 21-6 loss to Red Bank in the second round of the playoffs were visibly emotional. The Panthers, the Class 4A powerhouse that had battled through the ups and downs of a tough regular season in Region 4 to become champion, came up just short.
They went toe-to-toe with the Lions, like two heavyweight boxers fighting for the title. After one half of scoreless action, Red Bank got on the board early in the second half and fought off a late charge from the Panthers to claim the victory.
“Defensively, they played their guts out. Offensively, two or three plays was all we gave up,” Samber said. “We stalled out and never got in rhythm on offense, mainly through penalties or missed assignments. We’re very much a rhythm-based offense, when we couldn’t get that going, we struggled to put up points.”
Stone Memorial closes its season at 10-2 overall. Red Bank improves to 10-2 and will visit East Hamilton Friday for a third-round playoff matchup.
“I thought our defense played really well as a whole. We didn’t give up drives. For the game, I think we gave up two big plays [that made the difference],” Samber said. “The big play down here where the guy goes, I think, 98 yards; and the quarterback keeper. We talked all week about how they have V8s [speedy players] at every position. They can score from anywhere on the field.”
The Lions struck first after being stymied deep in their own territory. Adrian Crutcher split the line and outran tacklers for 96 yards and a touchdown. The extra point was good to give Red Bank a 7-0 lead.
Stone Memorial answered on it’s next possession when Nick Osmun capped a long scoring drive with a 7-yard race to the end zone. The extra point was no good, but the Panthers were within striking distance at 7-6 with 8:23 to go in the game.
“We were moving the ball in the first half doing what we were doing, we just didn’t punch it across,” Samber said. “We had a couple of wrinkles in the second half which we hadn’t shown, but we basically stayed with the same game plan. We moved the ball some still, but never got in rhythm.”
Red Bank added on two more scores in the final period to post the 21-6 final margin.
“It was a heck of a year and there’s nothing you can say that will ease this moment for the players,” Samber said. “But, I am not going anywhere. I am still coach, and I will be here for these guys whether they step between the white lines or not.”
