Coach Daniel Owens jumped probably a foot off the ground Thursday night after his team rallied with six runs over the last two innings to knock off Rockwood 10-9 in the first round of the Dixie Youth Baseball 8U District Tournament in Crossville.
“That was an incredible game,” coach Owens said, “especially because of how much they fought, and that they never gave up. We were down 9-4, and for a lot of these kids it is difficult for them when they struggle like that.
“But they came right back out and fought. They hit the ball well, played good defense. It was just the best thing we could have had happen for us tonight.”
Crossville came out of the gates on fire as the all-stars rushed out to a 3-0 advantage and a 4-1 lead heading into the fourth inning. Rockwood, with the help of a couple Crossville errors, scored eight runs to grab a 9-4 lead.
But that’s when Crossville ignited for five runs to tie the game at 9-9 going into the sixth inning before scoring the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
“We put the ball in play a lot tonight,” Owens said. “I think we only had one or two kids strike out, and that put a lot of pressure on Rockwood’s defense. I thought Rockwood’s defense made a lot of great plays. But they struggled in the fifth inning, and we were able to take advantage of that. I am super proud of our offense.”
Neyland Blalock, Tyvon Dawson and Kade Green made big contributions for Crossville both at the plate and in the field.
Levi Holloway, Silas Jackson and Peter Juarez had good nights, while Tanner Massey, Samuel Owens, Landon Pyles, Hudson Shillings, Nolan Thomas, and Max Watson were solid in all areas.
“The defense played outstanding tonight,” said coach Owens. “I can’t tell you how good they played, it was just incredible. We’ve worked a lot on defense in practice, and these kids have great parents that work with them at home.
“Everyone in our infield made great plays tonight, and I even think our catcher came out and made a play in front of him for an out. It was a play we’ve never worked on. The defense did the best job they could have done.”
The championship game of the tournament is slated for June 20 at 7 p.m.
“A few things that I saw tonight for us to work on going forward is staying in on some of our at-bats,” coach Owens said.
“A couple of times, the pitcher had trouble throwing strikes, but that’s when we have to stay in the plate appearance and swing at the good pitches.
“Defensively, we had a little trouble in the outfield figuring out where to go with the baseball, but that’s something we can work on. I have a lot of smart kids, so I know they will pick that up.
“We probably need to communicate that better in practice.”
