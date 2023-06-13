The Crossville 6U all-stars have opened the postseason with two wins in their first three games at the Dixie Youth Baseball District Tournament in Rockwood.
Crossville began the tournament last week with a 20-18 victory over Spring City and followed that up with a 13-12 win over Kingston.
However, in Crossville’s latest game, the local all-stars fell just short in a 31-23 defeat at the hands of Tri-County.
“We have been solid defensively in all three games,” said Crossville coach Jesse Edmonds.
“Our defense came up a little short in game three. Our kids did a good job of getting their gloves dirty this week, stopping the ball on the ground, and having solid throws to first base.”
The tournament’s championship game is scheduled for June 13.
“Offensively, we need to continue making solid hits, with smart base running,” Edmonds said. “Defensively, we need to keep getting our gloves in the dirt and making accurate throws to first base.”
Some of the players that have been performing well so far include Graham Edmonds, Henry Martin, Easton Selby, Parks Mayberry, CJ Searfoss, Stone Patton, Huckleberry Gabbert, Brody Shillings, Noah Griffin, Syler Elmore, Brentlee Bilbrey, and Cade Coffey.
“For us in this tournament, it has been a true team effort,” coach Edmonds said.
