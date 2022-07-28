The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is recently announced their 33rd annual benefit golf tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at Heatherhurst Crag.
A shotgun start is planned for 8 a.m.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble for men, women, and mixed flights with an entry fee of $75 per person. The fee includes green fees, range balls, a goodie bag, continental breakfast, drinks, and lunch for players only.
Entry forms are available at each Fairfield Glade pro shop, online at www.fairfieldglade.com/Golf/Tournaments or by contacting Duane West at 931-484-3441 or Lion Joe at 417-230-1141.
Make all checks payable to Fairfield Glade Lions Club and mail with entry form to Duane West, 113 Huntington Drive, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558.
Eye Centers of Tennessee, LLC be the tournament sponsor. Lunch will be provided by Willow Café & Catering.
Most other tournaments require each player in the foursome to use their drive a required number of times during the round. The Lions tournament allows each player to use their long drive as often as the team chooses.
Another difference for the Lions tournament is a “putting rule.” Each player must be the assigned “putter” twice during the round and is required to putt for the team. They can only use their own Mulligans for this purpose. The remaining 10 holes revert to standard scramble rules where each player makes putts for the team.
Mulligans can be purchased at the registration table for $5 each or five for $20.
