Editor’s Note: The following is an installment in a series of stories honoring the “Best of the Best” in sports in Cumberland County for the 2022-’23 season. Look for more of our award winners throughout the summer.
Shelby Vitous is one of those unique athletes that has enough God-given athletic ability to do a lot of different things well.
The talented Stone Memorial High School rising junior has done just that for the Lady Panthers since she arrived in Crossville.
Vitous plays soccer for Stone Memorial and, in addition, she is also a standout with the cross country team and the track and field program.
Last season as a sophomore, Vitous helped the Stone soccer team to a 12-8-1 record and a berth in the region semifinal. She also played a role in the Lady Panthers reaching the state cross country meet. She was injured during track season, but was on her way to being one of Stone’s top performers.
“Playing different sports like soccer, cross country and track and field allows me to be able to work on myself,” Vitous said. “I love the team aspect of soccer, but I also love the running sports and how they’re more individualized. I strive to be the best I can be in everything, and being focused and working hard really helps me.”
All her hard work and dedication is paying off. Vitous has been selected as the Crossville Chronicle Female Athlete of the Year for Stone Memorial. The award was voted on in conjunction with CCHS coaches.
Vitous, the daughter of Shannon and Christopher Vitous, started playing soccer in sixth grade. She said she was “super bad” at it, but she never gave up. When her family moved to Crossville, she became friends with some girls involved with Stone soccer, cross country and track. As a result, she said she’s found her niche.
“This year’s soccer season was a little different because I had to learn a whole new team,” Vitous said. “Some of the games didn’t turnout how we wanted them to, but our team never gave up and always continued to fight.
“The season was so much fun for me at attacking midfielder. I did score a few goals and that was great, but I have a lot of room for improvement. I can always work hard to get better, but I feel like I had a pretty solid season.”
During cross country season, Vitous was consistently in the top 20 of just about every meet. She did so well at the region that she and her team qualified to run at the state championships.
“I feel like I could have done better at the state championships,” Vitous said. “I may not have been in the right mindset to do well that day. However, next year I will be in it to win it.”
Expectations were high for Vitous heading into track season. However, early in the year she sprained her ankle and had to miss the rest of the season.
Nichole Barton, Stone’s assistant track coach, said Vitous was making a lot of progress on improving herself and her team before becoming injured.
She competed in the 400 meters, the 800, the high jump, the 4x400 meter relay and the 4x800 relay.
“I get to do soccer and cross country during the same season, the fall,” Vitous said. “It is a lot, but it is so much fun because I am surrounded with great people.”
Vitous said she is excited about what the future holds for her. She is hoping to play one of her sports at the college level.
“Shelby is just an all-around great athlete,” Barton said. “I am expecting her to be a state qualifier next year in cross country. Shelby can do whatever she wants to do with her future, she is just naturally good at whatever she does.”
