There is no special strategy or philosophy for the Cumberland County High School wrestlers as they prepare for the sectional championship Feb. 18. The event, which brings together some of the best wrestlers from around East Tennessee, will be at Soddy-Daisy High School.
For Cumberland County coach Brad Eich, the Jets aren’t doing anything different. CCHS is going to keep doing what they’ve been doing all season and doing it, if possible, better than everyone else at the meet.
Marcus Pedde, wrestling at 170 pounds; Benjamin Hulburt, at 182 pounds; and Jacob Nealon, wrestling at 285 pounds will represent Cumberland County at the sectional meet. Pedde and Nealon finished third at the regional meet, while Hulburt placed fourth.
“Going into the regional tournament, you never know what you’re going to see because for the most part we don’t get to see the other districts during the regular season,” said Eich. “I thought the competition at the region was so stiff, I am was very pleased with how our team competed.”
“The three guys that got through, I am obviously very proud of them. However, everyone that went wrestled their best of the season. For the fact we wrestled our best when I counted the most, I am tickled with our group. In wrestling, a match can end quickly, or you could withstand the pressure and win at the end.”
Pedde, the son of Tracy and Ralph Pedde, said he was pleased with how he finished in the regional. However, the senior said he’s got a lot of work to do as he drives to the state championship.
“I come in and work hard each day, so I think I can compete with anyone in the state,” the youngest Pedde said. “Making it to the state would mean a lot, it would mean a lot to me about keeping a promise to myself and a promise to these coaches. If I am able to do that it would be a great honor and a great responsibility.”
Doing well at the sectional meet, considering the top four in each weight division will be going to the state championship, has Hulburt excited about the opportunity to compete. The son of Jane and Mike Hulburt said he’s approaching Saturday’s meet with a business-like attitude.
“I am going to handle the sectional the same way I handled the regional,” Hulburt said. “I am going to keep focused, keep my head on straight and just keep it business as usual.
“It comes down to execution, and executing more consistently without making mistakes. The guys you’re going to face at these higher levels are hawks when it comes to taking advantage of your mistakes. You have to execute without making mistakes.”
Junior Jacob Nealon, who qualified for the state wrestling meet last year as a sophomore, said he’s wants to get through the sectional and qualify for the state because he has some unfinished business.
“I am very excited about going to the sectional championships,” said Nealon, the son of Charlotte Harris and Tim Nealon. “I am going to have to bring my ‘A’ game because there are a lot of tough heavyweights in the region..I will have to make few mistakes to have a chance. I am ready to go."
The competition is tentatively set to begin at 8 a.m. CST.
“In my preparation for the sectional, we’re focusing on sharpening our swords and working on our toolbox,” Eich said. “We want to make sure that whatever we bring to the table is the best we can do at that time. As long as the guys are as sharp as they can be, then we have a good chance. We’re focusing on us being the best we can be…
“Every bracket, every wrestler is solid. So, everyone has a shot. You have to bring your ‘A’ game because everyone else is bringing their ‘A’ games. I am just excited these guys get the chance to compete at a high level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.