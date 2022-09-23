The Fairfield Glade Lions Club hosted its 33rd annual golf tournament Sept. 10 at the Heatherhurst Crag golf course.
There were 26 teams registered, with 24 teams playing on a wet and challenging course.The Lions appreciate all the players who participated on this rainy day. Much like prior tournaments, the day was ultimately successful with funds raised to support the Fairfield Glade Lions Club community projects.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club would like to thank this year’s tournament sponsor Eye Centers of Tennessee, Willow Café & Catering for sponsoring and providing a delicious lunch, and Flowers Bakery, Regions Bank and Fairfield Glade Community Club Golf Operations for providing breakfast, goodie bags and refreshments.
Four flights were created for prize awards: women’s, mixed couples, and two men’s flights based on handicap. Three cash awards were presented for each flight.
Finishing first in the women’s flight were Chris Kencitzski, Fran Hopp, Hazel Robinson and Marty Wennermark. The team of Jack Speckman, Ken Bernek, Laurie Speckman and Wendy Bernek took top honors in the mixed couples flight.
The foursome of Craig Christen, Dick Gordon, Gene Snare and Randy Hales won the first men’s flight and Adrian Ancheta, Dwayne Wendt, Greg Spancake and Terry Freeman won the second.
