Transitioning from one coach to another can be difficult for any sports program in general, and for each specific player in particular. There are definitely ups and downs for everyone.
However, first-year coach Ricky Dillon really likes what he’s seen so far from his Cumberland County Middle School football team. The kids are responding, he said, and Dillon believes change can be good.
“My staff and I are feeling good,” Dillon said. “We’ve changed a few things up over the last few weeks, and the kids seem excited. We’re all feeling like we’re going to go out there and compete this season. We’ve got a lot of talent; we’re just looking for that one kid to step up and grab a starting spot.
“I feel like we’re going to compete on both sides of the ball, for sure. I think we’re going to be pretty solid.”
Dillon and the Jets will open the regular season Aug. 3 at White County in Sparta. All games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“We’ve got kind of a battle going on at quarterback,” Dillon said. “What it looks like so far, Carsen Smith is probably our starter. Zane Cagle is also battling for the spot. They’re very similar, but also with different qualities.
“Carsen is probably more mature, but Cagle is really putting in the work and I know when his name is called he will be ready. That makes me feel confident for next year, too.”
Cumberland County’s run game will probably be done by committee. TJ McDowell, Braxton Buffkin, Mason Curuthers and Owen Davis are just a few of the guys expected to carry the ball. Uzzi Jimenez will also figure into the fray somewhere.
Dillon said the backfield makeup will depend a lot on the game situation. The Jets have packages designed for speed and power.
“Our offensive line should include Justin Cunningham, Landry Dunaway, Patrick Honer, and Able Whisnat. They should all see time on the field, among others,” Dixon said. “We’ve got some big bodies up there, but they can also move well. They do a great job of blocking.
“We’ve got a lot of kids battling at the receiver positions. Look for Uzzi to be there, along with Levi Neal, TJ McDowell, Chris Flowers and Jayden Lanier. We have some big, tall, fast kids. This group is probably a good group of possession-type receivers. However, we have a couple of guys that if they get behind the defender, they’re going to pick up a lot of yards after the catch.”
Dillon said he believes his offense is potent enough, with enough weapons, that the Jets should be able to score points in bunches. He said the Jets will lean on the run, but won’t be afraid to throw it.
Cunningham will highlight the Cumberland County defensive line, too. He will be joined by Whisnat and Honer. Smith, Buffkin and Davis will figure somewhere in the linebacker rotation, along with Curuthers and Austin Peebles. The secondary figures to be a mixture of Lanier, Neal, Hunter Wright, McDowell and Jimenez.
“I think we’re going to compete well on defense,” Dixon said. “We’ve got a lot of big bodies, but you also have four of five kids that will play both sides of the ball.
“I really think we’re talented on defense, but we still need to finalize some positions. I think the guys are going to have to step up and show people what they’ve got.”
Dillon said the Jets are going to be tested early and often. After opening with White County, the defending middle school champion, Cumberland County will battle DeKalb County, Avery Trace, Stone Memorial , Overton County, Algood and Fentress County.
“The schedule is tough, and we’re going to be tested,” Dixon said. “I don’t know a lot about the teams, I am just trying to get my kids in the mindset of going out there and competing. Win or lose, I want to be able to say my team gave everything it had.”
Dillon said because of poor seasons in the past, getting off to a good start this year will be important for the Jets.
“The key for me is keeping the guys interested and pumped,” the coach said. “We need to come out of the gate and smack them in the mouth, compete and get some wins under our belt. I think we’re going to be all right, I really think this is going to be an awesome year for us.”
2023 schedule: All games at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 3 at White County; Aug. 10 vs. DeKalb County; Aug. 17 at Avery Trace; Aug. 24 vs. Overton County; Aug. 31 at Stone Memorial; Sept. 7 vs. Algood; Sept. 14 vs. Fentress County; Sept. 23 first round of playoffs; Sept. 28 championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.