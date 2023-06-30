Editor’s Note: The following is the first in a series of stories honoring the “Best of the Best” in sports in Cumberland County for the 2022-’23 season. Look for more of our award winners throughout the summer.
There was never any doubt in Derik Samber’s mind whether they were going for the two-point conversion to beat DeKalb County last October to win the district football title. Stone Memorial was in the midst of a great season. The Panthers had overcome some obstacles earlier in the year, and the momentum had just helped them fight back from a big deficit to tie the game with just seconds to play.
Truly, it was a matter of winning or losing. There was no other decision to make. One play. If it works, Stone wins the region. If it doesn’t, they would barely make the playoffs. No pressure?
“No, we never thought about anything but going for the win,” Samber said. “I told our kids if we get the chance we’re going for the win, we’re going for the juggler. I can’t imagine there is more than a couple of occurances in the state each year of winning the region on a single play. With a big-time player like Brady Lane, and a senior quarterback in Hunter Heavilon, the short answer to your question is, No.”
Things worked perfectly for the Panthers. Heavilon found Lane in the end zone for the two-point conversion and Stone Memorial won the game 29-28 to finish the regular season 9-1.
Stone Memorial’s walk-off two-point conversion to win the region has been chosen the Crossville Chronicle Sports Moment of the Year for Stone Memorial. Voting was done in conjunction with SMHS coaches.
“A lot things had to happen for us to even be in the position to win that game and win the region,” Samber said. “We started the year 7-0 and lost a game to Macon County on a two-point conversion. That gave Macon the head-to-head over us in the region.
“The week after Macon County, I think was our bye week. The week after that, we played Kingston and won, and Macon County played Smith County and lost. That gave us back the overall tiebreaker, if we could beat DeKalb County the next week.”
Samber said there was a lot of pressure heading into the road game at DeKalb County. He said the Tigers are annually region contenders, and he knew the game would be a challenge.
If Stone loses, the Panthers would be the fourth seed heading into the playoffs.
“We came out kind of flat to be honest, I think we were down two scores at the half,” Samber said. “We had a pretty heated halftime speech, and we came back and played pretty well in the second half.
“I really felt our kids had risen to the challenge all season, had beaten several teams we had never beaten before, and had beat some teams we weren’t expected to beat. But that night, I just didn’t see the same look in their eyes. My question to them at halftime, was where is the team that I know?”
The Panthers fought back to tie the game on a touchdown run by Heavilion. The QB’s ability to know when to pull it down and run was a vital part of the season for the Panthers. At 28-28, Samber made the call.
“Brady Lane had caught a pretty big two-point conversion against Upperman earlier in the year,” the coach said.
“On this play, we kind of broke the mold for us and got into the Wing-T set and put Kaleb (Flowers) in motion.
“One thing I had heard early in coaching, was in big moments, think players not plays. That way you put yourself in a position where one of your best players is going to be in a position to make the play. DeKalb County overplayed Kaleb a little bit, Hunter saw Brady and he went up and caught it.”
Stone Memorial reached the second round of the playoffs and finished the year at 10-2.
“You know, I had a peace about the play,” Samber said. “I am a man of faith and believed we were where we needed to be for a reason bigger than me. I personally knew what was happening before it happened. After we won, I had a little fist bump and then celebrated with the kids.”
The walk-off two-point conversion may be play that goes down in the history books of Stone Memorial football, Samber said.
“Everything that had to happen for us to be successful happened,” Samber said. “We had to win every game on our schedule except Macon County. We had to have Smith County upset Macon County. Also, we had to be able to come back and tie the game against DeKalb to even be in a position to win it.
“I don’t know how many plays are walk-off region winning plays. I don’t think that happens very often on the last play of the game, and with the region championship on the line. I don’t know how it gets any bigger than that.”
