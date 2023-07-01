Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories honoring the “Best of the Best” in sports in Cumberland County for the 2022-’23 season.
Daniel Rickman wasn’t sure what to expect when he was asked to take over the bowling program at Cumberland County High School. He had never coached before, and bowling was just something he did for fun with his friends.
But over the past 10 years, Rickman has engulfed himself in the sport, learning something new every day, and has developed his girls’ and boys’ teams into two of the premier programs in the state.
And that development has produced many successful seasons, including a 19-1 record last year.
The most recent ledger was a good enough performance to help Rickman be named the Crossville Chronicle Coach of the Year for Cumberland County High School.
“It was a nice surprise for me to be named coach of the year, and it means a lot to have gotten this honor from my fellow coaches,” Rickman said. “I think they understand the hard work that goes into the job.”
Rickman earned the prestigious honor through voting in conjunction with coaches at CCHS.
“When Jon Hall was athletic director at CCHS, the previous coach was stepping down and he came to me to ask me about taking over the bowling program,” Rickman said. “I told him I don’t know much about bowling, and he said ‘you will figure it out.’
“When I was younger, bowling was just a hobby. I never did bowl in
college or anything like that. So, I started reading up on the sport, what the rules were and how bowling in high school worked. I joined some of the leagues up there at Plateau Lanes, and one of the parents of one my first players, he and I talked, and I learned a lot from him.”
Rickman handled the program by himself for many years. However, over the last few seasons he has been joined by parents of some players, and a few community members.
Rickman said bowling at CCHS has gone from being just a team to a program.
“There’s a lot more that goes into the sport than just stepping up on the
lanes and throwing a ball,” Rickman said. “There is a lot of math and physics involved, a lot of elements you don’t think of until you are involved.
“If you’re willing to put in the time and effort into learning about this sport, and if you are willing to listen and learn from people that know what they are talking about, you can learn to bowl. You can be successful.”
Rickman said he feels much better about coaching bowling now than he did when he started. He understands the ins and outs of bowling’s intricacies, and that comfort has been transferred also to his coaching style.
Rickman doesn’t yell at his players. Sometimes people may not even realize he is the coach because he fits right in with the team.
“I don’t know if I have a coaching style, but I probably am a lot like [former NFL coach] Herm Edwards,” he said. “I think he used the concept that they’re adults and you don’t treat them like kids. I have high school kids, but they are younger adults. I try to keep myself even-tempered, and if I have a bad day, I don’t take it to the bowling center with the team.”
Cumberland County’s success on the lanes has steadily improved over Rickman’s time with the program. Last year’s perfect 19-0 regular season was rare.
However, CCHS has steadily raised its level of play to where the Jets and Lady Jets are postseason contenders each year.
They have been to the region tournament in each of the last two season.
Rickman’s reward for coaching is not about wins or losses, or postseason victories. The coach wins every time his players graduate and, especially every time one of his former team members comes by the school to say hello.
“The thing I enjoy the most about coaching is being with the kids. It is so much fun,” Rickman said.
“To see them be successful is great. It has been a privilege to watch these kids grow as bowlers and as young adults.”
