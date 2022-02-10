All-tournament selections include Kaedinse Wilson, Sydney Wilhite, Daminica Beal, Molly Neal, Lexi Clark, Carley Turner, Chloe Waldo, Ashley Whittenburg, Brooke Carey, Lydia Hargis, Apollonia Garcia, Marley Bowers and Delayna Inman.
2022 Cumberland County girls elementary all-tournament team
