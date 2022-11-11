The 2022-’23 Cumberland County boys basketball season is just days away and second-year head coach Taylor Denney has been working diligently to prepare his team. There are many reasons for Denney and the Jet Nation to be excited about this year with this squad. However, there are some questions he’s working to find answers for, and none may be as important as finding a starting rotation.
“I have two kids coming back with any kind of experience,” Denney said. “I have a couple of freshmen on the varsity, but even the juniors on the varsity haven’t played very much. We’re trying to get them up to speed as to what our standards are.
“Getting them experience was the biggest thing for us over the summer. Because of our inexperience, I am not sure who the starters are, but we have a lot of kids that have the potential to get there.”
Cumberland County is scheduled to open its season Tuesday at home with Pickett County in a Hall of Fame game. The girls will play at 6 p.m., with the boys going at 7:30 p.m.
“We didn’t meet the goals we set for ourselves last year, but we had an OK season. I think we were 14-16,” Denney said. “It was my first year as head coach, and there was a lot of learning on the job for me. Our league is really tough, and that was an adjustment for us. We made it to the region tournament last year, but we graduated seven players.”
Senior Jaxon Reed will be the engine for the Jets this season and will be relied upon to get Cumberland County headed in the right direction. He is expected to be on the court with any of a host of players battling for spots. That group includes juniors Nolen Carter, Ethan Dixon and Dylan Smith.
“Jaxon is probably the best decision maker we have in the program. He’s played the post the last couple of years because that’s where we needed him. This year, he’s moving out to the perimeter,” Denney said. “Nolen works really hard and he wants to be good. However, he is inexperienced. Ethan Dixon is coming off a really good summer and Dylan Smith is one of the most improved kids in the program.”
The coach went on to say seniors Braden Leviner, Braylon Burnett and Josh Sliger would figure into the fray somewhere because they’ve earned a chance to be part of the rotation through their hard work in practice. Denney also said he could easily adjust the lineup by including senior Braeden Woodward; juniors Daiden Mifflin, Peyton Roberts, Jaden Rodriguez and Braeden Templeton; or rookies Noah Ledbetter, Asher Mifflin and Solomon Sitton. The starting rotation is very fluid.
“We want to push the pace in transition because that’s how we believe you put pressure on the defense and find some easy buckets,” Denney said. “If we don’t have anything in transition, we’re working on slowing down, working the ball around, pass and cut, and make the defense have to work until we get the shot we want to take.
“We want to be patient and efficient. Our lineup could be different game to game. A lot will be based on who is playing well at the time, who we’re playing, especially early in the year.”
Last season, the Jets played a lot of zone on defense because of their length. This year, Denney said fans are likely to see more man-to-man, as the coach wants his players to get after opponents.
And playing in a region that includes powerhouses like Upperman, Livingston, Stone Memorial, Macon County, DeKalb County and White County, Denney said the Jets will need to be ready to go each and every night.
“Basketball is a tournament sport, and we want to be playing our best basketball [in the postseason] when it matters most,” Denney said. “This is a very tough league, with not only good players, but very good coaches. No one remembers who won their first five games, they remember how you did in the postseason.”
And the coach hopes Cumberland County’s postseason is something to remember.
“Everybody’s goal should start with making it to the region tournament. That’s where the real fun starts,” Denney said. “We have to do a lot to get there. We’ve got to have a lot of sacrifice and that starts with us as the coaching staff. I think our kids are up to that task.
“I love these kids. They want to get better, they play hard. If you start with that, you can make things happen.”
(See the Nov. 18 edition of The Zone for the 2022-'23 basketball preview for Stone Memorial High School following the Panther Preview taking place Nov. 11).
