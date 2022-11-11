The 2021-’22 basketball season went well for Kim Cram in her first year at Cumberland County High School. Despite not taking over until late in the summer, Cram guided the Lady Jets to the No. 1 seed in the district tournament and a spot in the regional tournament.
However, one thing she noticed about last year’s group was her team lacked toughness.
“The way we ended the regular season was a success story for us. We were playing catch-up, putting things in as we were going along,” Cram said. “We were trying to put in a new culture and really build some toughness.
“The thing that we took away from last year is learning how to be tougher. I think that was the biggest thing missing from this group, a level of toughness. This group of seniors has been in the program for four years and has had three coaches. Toughness missed the mark, so we’ve worked on that.”
The Lady Jets will need to be tough this season because of a demanding schedule that includes a Nov. 15 opener at home with Pickett County. The Lady Jets will then host Cookeville (Nov. 18) and McMinn Central (Nov. 22) within the first week.
“There has to be a good balance, but you’ve got to coach them hard,” Cram said. “You have to be willing to coach kids hard, hold them accountable and push them to deal with discomfort. If they’re not doing that, you’re not getting better. I think the kids gained a lot from that focus, and we’re entering the year more mature and tougher.”
The veteran coach said the Lady Jets will play with pace this year on offense. Cram feels comfortable with her squad playing up-tempo, but she also sees CCHS using their speed defensively.
Seniors Emery Baragona, Grace Baldwin, Abby Houston, and sophomore Aliyah Hawkins figure to set the pace for the Cumberland County backcourt.
“Emery is our returning senior point guard, and she’s been the point guard here for four years,” Cram said. “She’s a member of the 1,000-point club and the motor of everything we do. Grace Baldwin is a huge part of what we do and a real anchor of our defense.
“Abby Houston is one the best shooters that has ever come from this program. And Aliyah just continues to get better every day. She will give us some huge minutes. When she’s on the floor, we have a lot of options. She could start or she could come in off the bench. A lot depends on who were playing.”
Junior Jaylynn Baldwin and senior Jorja Anderson figure to round out the starting rotation. Baldwin is 6-foot tall and poses a strong presence underneath the basket, while Anderson gives Cram a 6-foot tall hybrid player that can bang around inside or step out and score from just about anywhere on the floor. The coach said she’s one of the team’s top defenders.
However, if any of those players can’t answer the bell, Cram won’t hesitate going to the bench for help. She has the option of choosing from senior Jaci Brannon, sophomores Alexis Carroll and Alli Keen, or rookies Daminica Beal, Maggie Lewis, Molly Neal or Carly Turner.
“We have a lot of depth,” Cram said, “and we would like to be able to go as deep as eight or nine players.”
Cram said her schedule is very tough, because not only are the Lady Jets facing all-star players just about every night, but their also competing with some of the better coaches in the state. The region includes contenders like Livingston Academy, Upperman, DeKalb County, Stone Memorial, Macon County and White County.
“This region is one of the best I have ever had the opportunity to coach in,” Cram said. “It is not just filled with good players, but it has good coaches. We have tough Upper Cumberland girls, and they’re being coached at a high level.”
The coach said she feels good where the Lady Jets are just days before opening the season. However, she wants her squad to be playing its best when it matters the most.
“This team, this year, has some pretty high goals,” Cram said. “This team is hungry to get to a place where they’ve not been able to get to. We’re just like every other team in the state, we want to be playing in the state tournament in Murfreesboro.”
(See the Nov. 18 edition of The Zone for the 2022-'23 basketball preview for Stone Memorial High School following the Panther Preview taking place Nov. 11).
