The Golf Capital Junior Tour has announced its 2020 competition dates.
The tour is open for male and female golfers ages 8-18, and broken up by age groups and gender, with prizes available in each division.
Player division is determined by the player’s age on the date of the last event.
The tour will kick off at Lake Tansi on June 1 at 1:30 p.m., with the following contest taking place June 9 at Bear Trace at 1 p.m.
On June 16, the tour will move to Fall Creek Falls before returning to Bear Trace on June 22.
Eight days later, on June 30, the tour will play at Heatherhurst before returning to Lake Tansi July 6 for the tour championship.
Membership is required to participate in any GCJT event. Membership is $75.
Regular 9-hole events will be $15, and 18-hole events will be $25.
The tour championship will be $20 and $30.
Registration for all GCJT events close 48 hours prior to event date/time. Late registration must be approved by the tournament director. A $10 late fee will be added to the event fee.
Tee times will be posted on Crossville Junior Golf’s Facebook by 7 p.m. two days prior to event. Call Randy Herring at 931-248-2248 for more details.
