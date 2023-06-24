Alan Dahlgren couldn’t really find much wrong with the way his team played this week in the 12U Dixie Youth Baseball District Tournament in Harriman.
Unfortunately, Crossville lost its opening game against Midway in a 5-4 thriller before falling 7-3 to Rockwood.
However, each game was close, and Dahlgren said both contests could have gone either way.
“We did not play poorly on defense or on the mound,” Dahlgren said. “We even hit the ball well. We just didn’t move the players around. We were close to getting on top, and we were in the fight in every game. We just didn’t get the right hit at the right time.”
Dahlgren said the first game was up and down throughout with Midway scoring the winning run late in the game.
“That was a pretty good game,” the coach said. “They came back in the bottom of the sixth inning to score their fifth run. I thought the guys played well. Defensively, along with pitching, I think we did well. We were a little off on the hitting.
“I think we had three hits on the night. One of our problems was the guys were expecting a perfect pitch and they weren’t being aggressive at the plate.”
And that was Dahlgren’s message to his players after the game. He wanted them to be more focused at the plate.
“All we talked about after the game was hitting the ball,” Dahlgren said.
“We talked to them about taking the ball and putting it in play. It is that simple. We had a couple of hits, but they stood alone. You need two, three or four hits in an inning, and we just couldn’t do that.”
Rockwood broke open a tight 4-3 contest late in the second-round game to take control.
“They opened it up in the fifth inning,” Dahlgren said. “We were within striking distance for most of the game, but they scored three in the fifth to take it from 4-3 to 7-3.
“It was a lot closer than the score indicates. Our defense was making some great plays. However, Rockwood was slapping it all over the field.”
Crossville still wasn’t out of it in its final at-bat, as the All-Stars had runners on second and third with one out.
“I am so proud of these kids,” Dahlgren said. “I have seen these kids play the whole year, including the regular season, and I knew how good they were.
“The outcome wasn’t what we hoped for, but they played hard in this tournament, and they played with heart, and that’s all I could have asked for.”
