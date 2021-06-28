IMG_5290.jpg

The Crossville 11U All Stars competed this weekend in the Cal Ripken 11/12-year-old district tournament in Jamestown and brought home the tournament championship. Crossville went 3-0 while scoring 36 runs and only allowing six on their way to claiming the district crown. Up next for the 11U all star team is a trip to the Cal Ripken State Tournament in Lawrenceburg. Team members are, front row from left, Titus Ostrander, Sawyer Hale, Braxton Howard, Brody Prichard, Landon Woody; and back row, Coach Dave Prichard, Jake Christopher, Mason Lefebvre, Griffin Templeton, Coach Bryan Templeton, Eli Glup, Shaeffer Sitton, Kyle Hinch and Coach Stuart Sitton.

