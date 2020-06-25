The shots were firing last weekend at Crossville Shooting Sports Park, as participants from across the United States converged onto Crossville to participate in an international open event.
“This is an idea a couple of us started kicking around when shoots were being canceled,” said Jim Maggard, tournament director.
“The international shooting sport is a community, and we enjoy seeing everybody. We decided to put on a show and see if anybody comes.”
The community responded. There were 50 competitive shooters on hand for the tournament hailing from California to Delaware.
“This can put this facility on the map,” Maggard said of the Crossville Shooting Sports Park off Albert Frye Rd. in Crossville. The park features Olympic bunker and skeet shooting fields, something not found at many shooting ranges, Maggard said.
“There’s very few like it anywhere,” he said.
The quality of the facility combined with the convenient location, hospitable community and local amenities made the tournament an easy sell.
In addition to the Olympic bunkers and skeet, the Crossville Shooting Sports Park also has sporting clays, five-stand sporting clays, pistol ranges, and a 200-foot rifle range.
Over the past weekend, local shooters took advantage of the clay shooting sites while youth participated in a state scholastic shooting sports event.
In the trap event, the bunker has three machines with five shooting stations. Shooters rotate through the stations, shooting at targets thrown at various heights to the left and right travling up to 80 mph.
In the skeet matches, the shooter takes a fixed position with single and double targets launched at 60 mph. They move through the course, shooting 25 shots from eight stations.
The styles of shooting are known as “international.”
Local competitor Carey Garrison, who participated in the Olympic qualifying last season, was thankful to return to the sport after a four-month hiatus.
“It’s been great, just being able to talk to people and get back in the competition mode,” Garrison said. “All I’ve had to do the past couple months is practice.”
Competitors from as far as the West Coast found their way to Crossville to compete.
“I know some guys from Wisconsin, Oregon, California, Texas, all over,” she added. “People love to shoot this, so they’re going to come here to practice.
“It’s great to have them here to show them around where I’m from.”
Craig Hancock, owner of Hancock Shooting Academy and an Olympic skeet coach, brought eight students to the event, saying it was an easy five-hour drive
from his base of operations in Eatonton, GA.
“They need this experience and these matches,” Hancock said. “We can nurture them in a competitive environment.”
Hancock’s son is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and his school has trained four Olympic shooters and six World Cup competitors.
“We do a lot of goal setting,” Hancock said of his training with the students. “There’s a lot about mental strategy. They take it to school and apply it there. We have some of the best group of kids.”
Hancock thinks the Crossville park could soon host even larger matches.
“I love the facility,” he said. “There’s a lot of potential.”
His students and their extended families turned the tournament into a vacation, as well, visiting area attractions, hiking, and fishing.
“The kids are having a ball,” he said.
Competitors began arriving on Tuesday and were set to stay through the awards presentation on Sunday.
Maggard hopes the tournament will become a fixture on the international shooting competition circuit.
“We go to Miami in January and Jacksonville in February,” he said. “Maybe we come on to Crossville in May or June.”
n Michael Lindsay may be reached at sports@crossville-chronicle.com. Heather Mullinix may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
