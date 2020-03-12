By Michael Lindsay
Chronicle sports editor
A stellar performance by Emma Capps and Tessa Miller led the way for the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers, as they defeated Science Hill 61-46 in Wednesday’s Class AAA state quarterfinal.
The victory is the Lady Panthers’ second all-time in the state tournament, and first in Class AAA.
“I’m really proud of Stone Memorial, and the great culture we’ve got here,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck following the game.
Capps posted 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds, while Miller had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.
“I felt it in warmups,” Capps said. “I was in rhythm, and that’s the great thing about having these awesome teammates; I know when I’m hot, I’m going to get the ball when I need it. On any given night they could be hot, and I’m going to get it to them.”
“We knew they (Science Hill) had really talented players, and we respected all of their games,” said Miller. “We were able to adapt to what they did. They played really well, but all of us locked in on defense really helped.”
Keaton Freitag followed with nine points and three rebounds along with seven points from Mattie Buck.
SMHS split their regular season series with the Lady Hilltoppers, falling in Johnson City by 11 points before defeating Science Hill 64-40 in their rematch in Crossville. Wednesday’s rubber match had a final four berth on the line.
The Lady Panthers came out of the gate hot, taking a quick 13-5 lead less than five minutes into the contest, with seven of the 13 coming from Capps.
Science Hill settled in to trim the SMHS lead to only three points (15-12) early in the second frame, but a 10-0 run by Stone Memorial followed to push the SMHS lead to 25-12 midway through the second. The Lady Panthers led 31-18 at halftime.
SMHS looked poised to put the game away early in the third period, as the Lady Panthers went ahead 38-22 with 5:49 remaining in the quarter. Science Hill wouldn’t go away quietly, though, as the Lady Hilltoppers answered with a 14-4 run of their own to trim the SMHS lead to only six (42-36) with 1:44 remaining in the third.
“We knew they weren’t going to quit,” Buck said. “We knew they were going to compete, and to be able to play through that was huge.”
Stone Memorial got back in rhythm defensively from that point, holding Science Hill to nine points over the final 10 minutes while posting 19 of their own to win 61-46.
“We just follow the scouting report and keep in our head the possibilities the other team have,” said Mattie Buck on Stone Memorial’s defensive effort.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to take on Whitehaven in Friday’s Class AAA semifinal round, but the tournament schedule may change due to coronavirus concerns by TSSAA.
The latest schedule information will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Stone Memorial (61): Emma Capps 25, Tessa Miller 14, Keaton Freitag 9, Mattie Buck 7, Annah Goss 4, Chloe Roark 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.