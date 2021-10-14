Stone Memorial returns to action after their bye week to one of their most important games of the season, as the Panthers travel to Region 4-4A foe Macon County on Friday.
The Panthers (5-2, 2-1) and Tigers (5-2, 2-1) are neck-and-neck for the overall No. 2 seed in Region 4-4A, and a win Friday would almost certainly lock up a home first-round playoff game.
“Macon County is a good football team,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “They’re a wing-T football team, so I feel like we could use six weeks to prepare for them.”
Macon County has non-region wins over East Robertson, Westmoreland and Portland this season, while the Tigers fell to Trousdale County.
In region play, MCHS defeated DeKalb County 32-29 and Livingston Academy 37-0 while falling to Upperman, 41-14.
Stone Memorial is fresh off a week of rest following their 21-9 over region foe Cumberland County, and the week away was hopefully a time of healing for Samber’s Panthers.
“Sometimes it’s easy to forget our players are kids,” Samber added. “They’ve been in school for nine weeks, which is a grind in and of itself. Add a couple hours of practice after that, and I think they’re ready for a break.”
Last season, Macon County came to Crossville and left with a 29-20 victory over Stone Memorial on Oct. 2, 2020.
The Tigers, coached by Kyle Shoulders, also benefited from a Friday off last week following their 41-14 loss to Upperman.
Under center for Macon County will be quarterback Braydee Brooks, who went 15-19 for 186 yards during his last appearance.
Stone Memorial’s Hunter Heavilon will look to continue his stellar season at quarterback with help from surrounding skill players, including receivers Kaleb Flowers, Bear Eldridge and Chris Hannah and running backs Kyle Trentham and Bryant Carter.
Controlling the line of scrimmage and defensive discipline are key for SMHS to bring home a victory Friday.
Stone Memorial at Macon County is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Macon County plays home games at Lafayette Elementary School, located at 401 Meador Dr., Lafayette.
