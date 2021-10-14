Cumberland County can add a free disc golf course to its list of activities and attractions, as the new 18-hole course at Meadow Park Lake is now open to the public.
The course kicked off with the Crossroads Classic tournament last Saturday.
“It went great,” said Ethan Hadley, co-founder of the Crossville Disc Golf Club and president of the Crossville Chamber of Commerce. “The field was full with 88 players, and those players represented at least 38 cities and towns in seven states.
“The tournament ran smoothly due to the director, Danny Parkins, who’s out of the Cookeville club,” Hadley added.
Located at 1437 City Lake Rd., the course has been more than two years in the making.
“We broke ground in January, but it goes back to starting the Crossville Disc Golf Club Facebook page in July of 2020,” Hadley said. “The discussions about it really started in September of 2019. From initial discussions to course completion, it’s been two years.
“Johann Bauer is the course designer, and did a great job,” Hadley added. “During the development of the course, Johann made an initial design, and we had sponsored players come out and give feedback on the layout. We made some changes, and what we’ve ended up with here is a really good, fun and challenging course.”
Disc golf is what it sounds like; golf with discs and large baskets instead of holes.
“It’s the world’s fastest-growing sport,” said Hadley. “We’ve got very good clubs around us. Cookeville, Roane County and Oak Ridge have clubs. Knoxville has a very vibrant disc golf scene. We’re going to attract those players from the region. As the golf capital of Tennessee, we need to parlay this opportunity.”
The course itself features a diverse set of challenges.
“It has a good mixture of different shot types it forces you into,” said Bauer. “It’s not just throwing the same type of tee shot into the same type of up shot. It’s got open fields, wooded holes and has a good, all-around variety.”
When asked about their favorite hole on the course, Hadley and Bauer had different answers.
“I would say No. 12,” Bauer said. “It’s a signature-looking hole. It’s one everybody sees when they come in the park.”
“I would say No. 14; it’s off of a natural rock bluff,” Hadley added.
Disc golf is an easy sport to enter, according to the duo.
“First of all, I would suggest they like and follow the Crossville Disc Golf Club Facebook page to look for club activities,” Hadley said. “Disc golf is a mentoring, giving sport. People who have played longer are almost always willing to give advice and help players who are just starting.
“We have a practice basket right by the road. Any of the baskets they can come out and practice on.”
Unlike other sports, disc golf is a low-cost activity. The course at Meadow Park is a free, public course.
“They need to have some discs, but other than that they just need to get out here,” Hadley said on new disc golfers. “There is not a fee, and that was the whole point of making a public course here. This is free, and it’s a low-cost sport that’s open to everyone.”
Looking ahead, the disc golf club is looking to add competitive rounds in 2022.
“There will be sporadic play out here throughout the winter,” said Hadley. “There have been people out here every afternoon since we opened the course. As far as formal rounds, that will start in the spring. We’ll start the bag tag in January.”
