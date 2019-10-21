In front from left, South Cumberland Utility District board of directors Michael Stone, Jay Brown and Dr. James Barnawell, announced receiving a Community Development Block Grant for a water line expansion project. Joining for the announcement are in back, from left, Jack Davis, South Cumberland Utility District field manager; Jimmy White of Professional Engineering Services, Ronnie Reece of Professional Engineering Services, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, Amanda Mainord grant writer of Grassroots Planning and Consulting, Lynn Tollett, property owner in the Burke Community; and Sandra Brewer, South Cumberland Utility District general manager.