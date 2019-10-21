State Sen. Paul Bailey and Speaker Cameron Sexton recently announced Cumberland County will receive $468,865 through a Community Development Block Grant for a water line expansion project.
Bailey and Sexton made the announcement after receiving the information from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
The grant will go to South Cumberland Utility District. The utility district’s board of directors also announced the grant during its October monthly meeting.
Sandra Brewer, South Cumberland Utility District general manager, said the grant will be used to extend water lines to connect roughly 29 households along East Valley Rd., Sequatchie Valley Rd., Upper East Valley Rd., Old Hwy. 28, E.G. Wilson Rd., Wilson Cemetery Rd., Tranquility Lane and the Cumberland Trails State Park to South Cumberland Utility District. The area is also known as the head of the Sequatchie Valley.
Bailey said in the release that 19 of the households are low and moderate income.
“I am pleased to share the news that Cumberland will receive such a sizable grant and want to thank our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds," Bailey said in a press release. "This kind of infrastructure is very important to the well-being of our citizens and to the overall economic development of Cumberland County.”
“This investment in Cumberland County is great news for our citizens," Sexton said in the release. "Effective partnerships between state and local leaders are critical to addressing unique needs, and I was honored to join with Sen. Bailey and our local officials to help secure this vital funding so we can extend our water line and better serve our community."
The funds were allocated under a procedure authorized by the Tennessee General Assembly. ECD administers the grant program based on priorities set at the local level where community needs are best known.
“This is an important project for the people in the homes of this area. The well water that’s there now is just unusable. We’re not talking about new residences, either. These are third and fourth generation family-owned properties. This is a welcomed project,” Lynn Tollett, property owner in the Burke Community said.
Brewer said they had applied for the grant in 2017 and 2018 but were unsuccessful.
“It’s highly unusual for a utility district to apply for a third time for CDBG. However, at the urging of Sen. Bailey and the approval of Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, South Cumberland applied once more for the grant,” Brewer said.
She added that South Cumberland was also approved for an Appalachian Regional Commission grant of $350,000. The ARC grant was conditional of being awarded the CDBG grant.
The total cost of the project is $1,276,000.
“The board of commissioners for South Cumberland Utility District have pledged a total of $458,000 to complete the project … We would have to have both grants in order to continue with the project,” Brewer said.
South Cumberland Utility District thanked its grant writer, Amanda Mainord of Grassroots Planning and Consulting and Ronnie Reece, engineer for the project, as well as land owners Terry A. Hassler and Larry Warner for property easements to locate the water lines.
“We’re thankful for this. It is a significant investment for South Cumberland but it’s also a benefit to the people and future development of the area,” Jay Brown, president of South Cumberland Utility District said.
The board expects the project to get underway in the spring or summer of 2020.
