A total of seven local high school wrestlers performed well enough at the Class A, Region 3 Championships Saturday in Alcoa to qualify for the sectional championships Feb. 18 at Soddy-Daisy High School.
Stone Memorial had four wrestlers finish in the top four of each weight division to earn berths in next Saturday’s big event. Cole Lester won the 113-pound division and Sam Bringhurst captured the title at 152 pounds. The other Panthers moving on are Aubrey Thompson at 145 pounds and Khalli Dishman, wrestling at 195 pounds. Both finished second.
“Sam Bringhurst, who was seeded third, upset both of the higher seeds to become champion,” said Stone Memorial coach Brian Parker. “Cole performed as expected to win regions at 113. Khalli Dishman upset the No. 2 seed, who had pinned him a few weeks ago, to place second at 195. Aubrey was winning in the finals at 145 but got caught in a cradle and pinned.”
Cumberland County will be represented at the sectional championships by three wrestlers. Marcus Pedde finished third at 170 pounds, while Benjamin Hulburt finished fourth at 182 pounds. Jacob Nealen, wrestling at 285 pounds, finished third.
“I was very pleased with the way our guys wrestled,” said Cumberland County coach Brad Eich. “They fought hard and represented our team, school and community well.”
Jack Nealey opened the action for Stone Memorial at 106 pounds with one win in three matches. He knocked off Robert Powers of McMinn Central in round one of the consolation bracket. Lester beat Giovanni Broling of McMinn Central in the semifinals at 113 pounds and then took down Cayden Zeits of Seymour in the championship match.
Avery Scoville, wrestling at 120 pounds, lost both of his matches. Dalton Platz finished sixth at 126 pounds. He knocked off Jerik Oaks of Cumberlaand County in the second round of the consolation bracket and Trey Andrews of McMinn Central. Chanler Gavin won one of three matches in the 132-pound division for the Panthers when he beat Jake Sheffey of McMinn Central.
Stone’s Brice Martin competed at 138 pounds, but he lost both of his matches. Aubrey Thompson went out and beat Creed Bain of McMinn Central in the quarterfinals of 145 pounds and then he knocked off Adam Fife of Samuel Everett in the semifinals. He lost to Ayden Hood of Pigeon Forge in the championship match.
Bringhurst rolled through the competition at 152 pounds by beating James Lawson of Cumberland County and Wyatt Payne of Samuel Everett before taking down Dawson Trentham of Pigeon Forge in the title contest.
Stone’s Trenton Duncan finished sixth overall after he lost in the semifinals of the consolation bracket at 160 pounds. Aden Thompson won a first round match at 170 pounds against Isaac Gomez of Alcoa before losing in the quarterfinals and the consolation bracket. Dishman had a tough road to his second-place finish at 195 pounds. He beat Kenny Harris of Alcoa in the semifinals but fell in the title match to Aiden Howard of Pigeon Forge.
Marcus Pedde won three of his four matches at 170 pounds to finish third overall for Cumberland County. He beat Aden Thompson of Stone Memorial, Andrew Reynolds of Northview and Skyler Campbell of Seymour.
Jacob Nealon also finished third at 285 pounds for the Jets. He beat Howard Covert of Greenback in the opener, but lost his next match. He closed out the day by beating Rhyin McCourt of Alcoa and Brandon Vanmeter of Northview. Hulburt finished fourth overall at 182 pounds, winning two of four contests. He beat Garrett Breeden of Alcoa and Cooper Burrow of Greenback.
Thomas Kerley represented Cumberland County at 120 pounds and lost both of his matches. Jerik Oaks lost both of his matches at 126 pounds, but Jacob Voss, wrestling at 132 pounds, won one of two contests, beating Cortland Williams of Northview Academy. Jacob Atkinson won one of three contests at 138 pounds, beating Charles Sharpe of Alcoa.
Wyatt Sharpe took down Creed Bain of McMinn Central at 145 pounds and James Lawson, wrestling at 152 pounds for Cumberland County, won one of three matches when he beat Tyler Gildersleeve of Northview. Matthew Patton received a bye in the first round at 160 pounds but lost each of his next two matches.
