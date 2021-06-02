A Cumberland County resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bledsoe County last week.
Martin Gibson, 67, died from injuries sustained when his 2013 Honda Insight veered off Hwy. 127 S. and struck a tree, The Bledsonian Banner reports. Preliminary information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol states Gibson was traveling north toward Pikeville in the area of Brea Rd. when he crossed the southbound lane into a ditch. The vehicle hit a tree before coming to a rest.
According to the report, Gibson was not wearing a seatbelt.
Memorial services are set for June 5 at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church Pavilion. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with the service at 11 a.m.
Survivors include son, Justin Gibson (Amanda), and granddaughter, Ashlyn Gibson.
The family requests memorial donations to the Cumberland County Community Chorus Scholarship Fund.
