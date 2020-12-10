When you’re hot, you’re hot.
The Stone Memorial Panthers were undeniably hot Tuesday night, as they scored a school-record 102 points against cross-town rival Cumberland County to defeat the Jets, 102-73.
“I’m tickled for these seniors,” said Stone Memorial head coach Neil Capps. “That’s something special. We obviously weren’t expecting to score 102 points, but I’m glad for these guys and ready to get this season rolling the right way.”
The winning 102 points are the most scored in Stone Memorial basketball history. SMHS also eclipsed the 100-point mark on Feb. 7, 2013, when Panther assistant coach Matt Troino’s team defeated the Scott Highlanders, 100-62.
“Having a lot of game cancellations and not getting to play, we were hyped up and ready to go play,” said SMHS senior Will Hecker. “We weren’t hitting at the beginning of the season, but we’re starting to find our shot and rhythm.”
Tuesday’s game against Cumberland County was the first meeting between the programs since Jan. 4. Their second meeting last season was canceled due to the weather.
“When you’re playing against your cross-town rival, coaching is overrated,” Capps said. “If you have to get your guys fired up to play in this game, then something’s wrong. Our guys came out ready to play tonight. They were focused and ready to play.”
“We don’t want this game to mean more than a normal game, but it obviously does,” Hecker added. “We brought it today.”
Stone Memorial wasted no time heating up by scoring 31 points in the first quarter. The Panthers hit six three-pointers in the opening frame.
After taking a 31-13 lead, Stone Memorial kept the onslaught going during the second quarter to lead 56-36 at halftime.
Hecker recorded 16 first-half SMHS points, along with 12 from senior Jack Eldridge.
Stone Memorial showed no signs of cooling down in the second half. They led 73-52 at the end of the third quarter.
The Panthers broke school history with less than a minute remaining, when Nathan Houston sank a three-pointer from the right-wing to put Stone Memorial over the century mark, making the final score 102-73.
Four Panthers hit double figures in the victory.
Hecker finished with 23 points to lead Stone Memorial, followed by Eldridge with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Chris Coudriet posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Senior Zach Boyd recorded 11 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers.
Despite the big victory, Capps sees room for improvement.
“We gave up 73 points, so there’s some things to work on,” he said.
“We’ve got to start talking more on defense, and stay composed when calls don’t go our way,” added Hecker.
For Cumberland County, senior Jackson Inman posted 29 points, with 19 coming in the first half.
Cumberland County (2-4) returns to action Friday when they travel to Sequatchie County for a District 7AA matchup with the Indians.
Stone Memorial’s boys (1-3) will take the court again Tuesday at York Institute.
Stone Memorial (102): Will Hecker 23, Jack Eldridge 22, Chris Coudriet 14, Zach Boyd 11, Dylan Whittenburg 7, Kaleb McCoy 6, Riley Day 6, Matthew Bilbrey 5, Conner Barnwell 3, Nathan Houston 3, Blake Holt 2
Cumberland County (73): Jackson Inman 29, Jaxon Reed 9, Kole Torres 8, Reece Crockett 8, Devin Lane 4, Carson Conatser 4, Adam Floyd 3, Dillon Williams 3, Braeden Woodard 2, Ace Hawkins 2, Isaiah Scarbrough 1
