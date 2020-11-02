Shoppers continued to pump funds into the Cumberland County school system in August, with $919,285 in sales tax collections.
The figure was reported to the Cumberland County Board of Education at its Oct. 22 meeting.
“This sheet does reflect the additional sales tax,” said Kacee Harris, chief financial officer. “Even with that change, the sales tax is still looking really positive.”
The county allocated an additional $283,000 in local option sales tax revenue to meet state local funding requirements for the school system. This brings the sales tax budgeted for the 2020-’21 fiscal year to $10.5 million, with $2.8 million collected so far.
Sales tax revenue reflects sales from two months before. In August, the county collected $1.02 million and $952,467 collected in September. Collections are $50,787 above budget projections.
All Cumberland County students can continue to receive a free breakfast and lunch for the remainder of the 2020-’21 school year.
“This is good news for all of our families and their children,” Director of Schools Ina Maxwell told the board. “There will be free meals until the end of the school year.”
Under the program, all students 18 years old and younger have access to one breakfast and one lunch at no charge. Virtual learners, non-students under the age of 18, and weekend meals for those attending classes on campus can be scheduled for pick-up through any school cafeteria manager.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will reimburse the school system at the free meal rate.
Kathy Hamby, supervisor of school nutrition, said student payments for all meals between Aug. 12 and Sept. 1 have been reimbursed to the student’s meal account.
There could still be student charges if they take extra items during a meal.
In other action, the board approved the following items:
•Brown Elementary virtual book fair to raise funds for the library
•Scholastic Book Fair at Martin Elementary to raise funds for the library
•South Cumberland Elementary virtual book fair to raise funds for books
•Rada Cutlery sale at Stone Elementary School to raise funds for a digital sign to place at the school entrance
•World’s Finest Chocolate sale at Crab Orchard Elementary to raise funds for technology and classroom needs and, if funds allow, playground needs
•Volunteers at Cumberland County High School, Stone Elementary, Crab Orchard Elementary and Homestead Elementary
•Disposal of surplus property at CCHS, the federal programs department and special education department
•Affirming executive approval to grant an easement to West Cumberland Utility District at Pleasant Hill Elementary. The work will include installation of a fire hydrant at the corner of Mayland Rd. and Pleasant Hill Elementary School entrance
