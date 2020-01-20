The Crossville Noon Rotary Club donated $3,500 to pay off school lunch debt in Cumberland County. On hand for the presentation Thursday are, from left, front row, Rebecca Wood, chief academic officer; Janet Graham, director of schools; Kathy Hamby, supervisor of school nutrition; Kelly Smith, Stone Memorial High School principal; Stephanie Barnes, Phoenix School principal; and Eric Ritzman, Rotary Club president; second row, Jon Hall, Cumberland County High School principal; Tracie Buckner, assistant principal at Pleasant Hill Elementary; Christie VanWinkle, principal at Martin Elementary; Debbie Beaty, principal at Crab Orchard Elementary; Sharon Miller, vice principal at North Cumberland Elementary; Kara Spicer, principal at Pine View Elementary; and Vicki Mackzum, vice principal at South Cumberland Elementary; and back row, Candace Cook, principal at Homestead Elementary; Justin Whittenbarger, principal at Stone Elementary; and Stephanie Speich, principal at Brown Elementary.