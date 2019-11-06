Updated conceptual plans for Fairfield Glade Community Club master plan projects were presented at the board meeting on Oct. 24.
Fairfield Glade Community Club General Manager Bob Weber presented the updated conceptual development plans for Robin Hood Park. With the state having bought the strip of land where the existing parking area is in order to expand Peavine Rd., the plans are to create a handicap accessible parking lot with the few spots that are left of the original parking area. In the conceptual plan, another possible parking area will possibly be built in a future building phase should it be needed to accommodate park visitors. Wyndham made a 7-acre land donation to FGCC for amenity use and will be developed into an improved Robin Hood Park. The landscape architect has planned for a 40-space parking lot, new pavilion with restrooms, four bocce courts, two shuffle board courts, picnic areas and a playground area with a splash pad. The veterans’ memorial area will also be designated and incorporated into the park’s conceptual plans. Another pavilion with restrooms and a fitness trail are also planned. These features will be built in two phases.
“This is a first draft of conceptual plans,” said Weber. “Typically, what you will find over time is that the actual plan is a little bit different from the conceptual plan, but at least it gives us a frame of reference and something to work towards.”
