Those of us who are long time denizens of the Cumberland County Playhouse are delighted to have Patty Payne and Jason Ross again bringing us the residents of Tuna, the third smallest town in Texas. With this show, the Cumberland County Playhouse begins its 55th season.
Written by Jaston Williams, Ed Howard and Joe Sears, this is the fourth show in the Tuna series. The plays originated as part of a political skit and have evolved from that for the past 20 years. Many of us have seen Greater Tuna, which premiered in 1983. Tuna Christmas was first produced in 1996. Red, White and Tuna, highlighting fourth of July celebrations, was introduced in 1998. It was a part of the 2019 season of the Playhouse with Patty Payne and Jason Ross playing all the characters. These two have worked closely together at the Playhouse for so many years, their level of trust and mutual respect enhances their performances.
The hilarious tale of Tuna Does Vegas, begins when Arles (Patty Payne), the odd-ball conservative radio host in Tuna, Texas, announces, on the air, that he is taking his wife, Bertha (Jason Ross) to Vegas to renew their wedding vows. Trouble is, all the townsfolk decide to go along.
Ross and Payne play all these lovable, eccentric characters. In the process, both easily switch from male to female characters. Rapid costume changes enable these two to appear as all fifteen characters! Among my favorites is Aunt Pearl, played by Ross. Barely able to hobble around, she does a quick flip to grab the phone before it stops ringing. Rather than fly to Vegas, two waitresses decide to ride with Joe Bob in the car. Hilarious references to the various tow truck drivers, to say nothing of tires repaired, spark the backseat conversation.
Wesley Webster has directed the delightful show. Andy Wallach has designed the costumes with set design by Joe Partyka. The lights of Las Vegas and the technical production are in the hands of Sandra (Sam) Hahn.
With politics dominating our lives, endless unwanted phone calls and requests for funds filling our mailboxes, it is a good time to join in the fun as Tuna Does Vegas. This PG rated show runs in the Adventure Theater through March 19. Call (931) 484-5000 or stop by the Playhouse, any day but Wednesday to reserve your tickets.
