Dirt racing fans in Cumberland County won’t have to travel far for a night filled with high-speed action, as the Race TN Series comes to Crossville Saturday, July 17.
The Cumberland County Community Complex will host the event, featuring ATV and motorcycle racing for all ages.
Preregistration to compete, as well as a list of rules, is available at www.racetnseries.com.
There is a 100% payback in all classes.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and general admission is $10 with children 3 and younger getting in free.
Racing is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Race TN is scheduled to visit Crossville a second time this season Saturday, Sept. 18 for the Fall Brawl.
