The Cumberland County Jets will play their final home game of 2021 Friday night as they host Macon County in Region 4-4A action.
CCHS enters the contest at 5-4 overall and 1-3 in region contests, while Macon County is the region’s 2-seed and is currently 6-3 overall and 3-1 in region play.
Macon County won this contest 48-7 in 2020, but the new-look Jets are looking to finish the regular season on a high note in their season of “firsts” under second-year head coach Noah Repasky.
Though CCHS didn’t qualify for the TSSAA playoffs, their season won’t end Friday.
The Jets will get one more game on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Sequoyah.
Teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs are permitted to schedule an additional game per TSSAA rules, and the Jets are taking advantage to get another contest.
Macon County at Cumberland County is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Photos and highlights from Friday’s Macon Co. game will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
