The Plateau PC Users Group (PPCUG) will meet Tuesday, May 11, at Christ Lutheran Church, corner of Snead and Lake View in Fairfield Glade. The meeting will start at 6 p.m., the summer start time. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. and the Q & A session with the experts will follow the presentation.
Face coverings and social distancing will be mandatory and enforced.
This month’s meeting will be a presentation by Carl Nordeen on great utilities for Windows 10 from Microsoft. Windows Power Toys is a set of utilities that enable you to batch rename files, an enhanced file explorer, an image resizer and more.
Sysinternals is a set of programs that allow you to trouble shoot the Windows system.
Other excellent utilities are available to read and write PDF files, duplicate photo finder, media and entertainment software, alternatives to Microsoft Office, social and communications apps, file recovery apps and others.
PPCUG is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers. Visitors are always welcome at these meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of the month. Please note that a $3 guest fee will be collected from all non-PPCUG members. The PPCUG fiscal year is July 1 to June 30. Since meetings have been missed due to COVID-19, the board has decided that dues for the remainder of this fiscal year will be $15 for individuals and $20 for couples.
For more information and to read the latest version of their newsletter, the Gazette, visit the group’s website at www.ppcuginc.com or call Steve Rosenstein, president, at 931-742-0151 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m., only please).
