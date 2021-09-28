Beginning Oct. 8, Cumberland County Playhouse’s Adventure Theater will be filled with ocean voyages, storms at sea, trustworthy British naval officers, and treacherous pirates as the Playhouse presents “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
“I’m so fortunate to work on this wildly inventive play,” said Education Director Weslie Webster, who directs the show. “And I’m always grateful to work with these wonderfully creative and inventive actors.”
This Tony Award-winning “grownup’s prequel to Peter Pan” features a baker’s dozen of intrepid actors who take the audience on a journey filled to the brim with theatrical magic.
They call him Boy, the orphan without a name (Cory Clark, “Godspell”). One day he and his mates are whisked onto the good ship Neverland, which is bound for a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff.
Once onboard, Boy befriends a precocious apprentice Starcatcher named Molly (DeAnna Helgeson, “The Marvelous Wonderettes”) who reveals that the Neverland is secretly carrying a trunk filled with starstuff.
But the ship is soon overrun by the notorious Black Stache (Jason Ross, “The 39 Steps”) and his pirate crew. If the starstuff falls into Black Stache’s hands, his every evil wish could become reality.
Also featured in the cast are Christian Melhuish (“Godspell”) and Paul Gary (“Forever Plaid”) as the orphans Prentiss and Ted, Jensen Crain-Foster (“Clue”) as Black Stache’s henchman Smee, Daniel Black (“Duck Hunter Shoots Angel”) as Gremkin, Charlie Munday (“Godspell”) as Bill Slank, Emma Jordan (“Baskerville”) as Alf, Justin Burr (“Forever Plaid”) as Molly’s Nanny Mrs. Bumbrake, Bradley Moore (“Duck Hunter Shoots Angel”) as Molly’s father Lord Aster, Michael Ruff (“Driving Miss Daisy”) as Captain Scott, and Jacob Alexander (“Little House on the Prairie”) as Sanchez.
See how the boy without a name becomes The Boy Who Would Not Grow up in Peter and the Starcatcher, a swashbuckling tale of yesteryear, infused with the pop culture imagery of today.
Peter and the Starcatcher runs through Nov. 11, is rated PG, and is co-sponsored by Cumberland Eye Care / M. Stewart Galloway, M.D. and John and Christine Stinson.
Currently at the Playhouse are “The 39 Steps,” in the Adventure Theater through Sept. 30, rated PG and sponsored by Atlas Real Estate-Tracey Barnes, Owner/Broker; and “Little House on the Prairie the Musical” on the Mainstage through Oct. 28, rated G and sponsored by Uplands Village.
Upcoming are “Scrooge the Musical” on the Mainstage Nov. 5-Dec. 18, rated G, and sponsored by Tim and Susan Tewalt.
All Cumberland County Playhouse productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics and Tim and Susan Tewalt.
