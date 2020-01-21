Members of the board of education’s building and grounds committee are recommending the installation of additional flashing lights at North Cumberland Elementary School on Hwy. 127 N. for the safety of the school’s student resource officer.
“We’ve gotten word that TDOT is not ready at this point to install the officer-controlled light, but something must be done. What can we do? Bo (Magnusson), what can we do? Is there anything?” 8th District BOE representative and building and grounds chairwoman, Teresa Boston asked.
A couple of months ago Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner, started a petition to install a traffic light at North Cumberland Elementary School because Student Resource Officer Scott Iles has been struck twice by vehicles in the past year.
However, in spite of the petition, Tennessee Department of Transportation has denied the request for the officer-controlled traffic light from the Cumberland County school system.
Magnusson said he thinks there are some extra flashing lights.
Cumberland County Director of Schools Janet Graham said, “We were going put another set of flashing lights farther up (north) at North School. These are lights that were left over from CCHS.”
Mary Kington, maintenance director, said, “VEC is going to drill the holes, weather permitting, in the next week or so.”
Graham said the additional flashing lights will be a flashing speed zone at both ends of the school zone — one near the recycling center south of the school and one just north of North Cumberland.
Kington said, “The flashing zone is the only thing TDOT is going to approve at this time due to the road project.”
She said the reduced speed in the zone would have to remain at 30 m.p.h.
Boston said, “We have to do something to ensure the safety of our SRO at that school zone … We need a solution now.”
“Then the flashing school zone lights is the best option,” Kington said.
The panel also discussed possibly having extra patrols done in the area by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
