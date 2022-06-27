A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy responding to a burglary call in the eastern part of the county observed a vehicle at a neighboring house, leading to the arrest of a man and woman on multiple charges.
The incident occurred Tuesday around 5:25 a.m. in the 100 block of Mount Vernal Rd. in the area of Westel, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Dustin Jackson’s report.
Jesse Drew Johnson, 36, Bayleu St., Rockwood, and Tonya Marie Davis, 42, Fall Creek Rd., each are charged with four counts of burglary and two counts of criminal trespassing.
In addition, Johnson is charged with resisting arrest, vandalism and was served an attachment for failure to appear in court. Davis is additionally charged with assault on a first responder.
Jackson reported being dispatched to a burglary call on Mount Vernal Rd. and noticing a black Dodge Dakota pickup parked in the driveway posted with no trespassing signs at a nearby residence.
He continued to the address of the original call and was told by a resident that a vehicle had been broken into with legal documents the only thing missing.
Jackson then traveled to the neighbor’s property where he had seen the pickup truck and made contact with a woman who reported the pickup had become stuck and that “help was on the way.”
Jackson approached the vehicle and found a man quickly clothing himself inside. Lying on the ground beside the pickup were the documents taken in the auto burglary.
As Jackson attempted to detain Johnson, the suspect started walking away and ignoring commands to stop so he could be placed in handcuffs. He then resisted arrest and after being administered a stun three times from a Taser weapon, submitted to being taken into custody.
When the deputy went to place Davis into custody, she also resisted, kneeing the officer in the leg before finally being placed in a patrol car.
The homeowner at this location confirmed that her vehicle had also been broken into. A tack room in a barn and a furnished horse trailer were also broken into and an attempt to break into a storage shed was noted.
A PTO sleeve from a bush hog was stolen on a third property where hand-made Father’s Day cards, stolen with the legal papers in the auto burglary, were recovered.
Additional evidence was gathered at the scenes and the two suspects were placed in jail where they were served with warrants. Bond for Johnson was set at $26,500 and bond for Davis set at $28,500.
Both are to appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.