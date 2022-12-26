The competition for housing in Cumberland County and Tennessee is being driven to some degree by the increasing trend of people from outside the state moving to the area.
Cumberland County’s rate of population growth from 2010 to 2020 was 9.1%, higher than the national rate of 7.4%, according to U.S. Census figures. Cumberland’s growth rate during the period ranked 25th-highest among all 95 counties in Tennessee.
Tennessee as a whole grew by 55,000 people in 2021, partly the result of “a sizable jump” in the numbers of people moving to the state, according to the University of Tennessee’s Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research.
People moving into the state typically are better off financially than those from Cumberland County and have the best shot at buying homes here, according to Sheryl Webb, owner/broker at Weichert Realtors-The Webb Agency.
“For those who live and work in Cumberland County, it’s very hard,” Webb said. The market is “stacked against low- to middle-income home buyers.”
Out-of-staters likely will continue to provide significant competition to local residents wanting to buy homes; the Boyd Center indicates that the influx will continue indefinitely.
“What’s becoming clearer is that migration will be the primary driver of Tennessee’s future population increase,” the Center says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.