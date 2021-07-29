The last issue remaining after a series of hearings in the case of the man accused of the shooting deaths of his estranged wife and her friend at a school bus maintenance garage in September 2018 was resolved on the side of defense attorneys.
While Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie’s ruling banning presentation to a jury an order of protection document fell in favor of the defense, the same evidence can be presented through a video and audio taped statement given by Warren J. Nostrom to investigators hours after his estranged wife, Joy, and her friend, Mark Gunter, were fatally shot.
It is expected that Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch and defense attorneys Sam Hudson and Howard Upchurch will settle issues on photos that will be presented to a jury. An Aug. 6 date has been set to settle that question if the two sides have not reached agreement, and to hear any additional pretrial motions that might be filed.
In the most recent ruling, Hudson and Upchurch opposed Hatch’s intentions to present to the jury a petition for an order of protection sought by Joy Nostrom against Warren Nostrom filed Aug. 6, 2018.
That request for the OP included a handwritten statement — identified as being signed by Joy Nostrom — in which Joy Nostrom levels allegations of threatening and harassing behavior. It includes one incident alleged to have occurred while Joy Nostrom and Mark Gunter were having dinner at Romos.
Nostrom is accused of approaching the two and with telling Gunter that he and Joy Nostrom were still married. The handwritten entry continues, “He also threatened my friend by saying he had a gun and would shoot him.”
The petition also claims Nostrom had two handguns with one located in his residence and the other in his vehicle.
At that time, Cumberland County General Sessions Court Judge Larry Warner denied issuance of a temporary order of protection, finding, “there is no immediate and present danger of abuse …” He then set a hearing for Aug. 13.
Both Nostroms were present at that hearing. On the second page of the OP form, Warner checked the box that reads, “Based on the information in the petition, and the hearing held, the court finds that the respondent (Warren Nostrom) did the things listed in the petition and the court adopts these as facts and incorporates them by reference.”
Hatch’s position was based on that statement and argued that because the information contained in the OP petition was identified as “facts” presented during a public hearing in court, a jury should be allowed to view the document.
The same information, however, is included in a video recording of Warren Nostrom during questioning by investigators on the night and following morning after the shootings.
Nostrom voluntarily told investigators about the restaurant confrontation and his possession of two handguns that he said he forgot to turn in under a court order relating to the OP.
Hudson and Upchurch called the handwritten entry to the OP heresay, inadmissible under rules governing evidence at trial and that admitting the handwritten note and the OP would violate Nostrom’s constitutional rights to be able to confront his accuser.
Hatch argued that the OP and handwritten attachment supports the state’s theory of premeditation.
McKenzie agreed with the defense.
It was noted by the judge during a June 29 hearing that there was no transcript of video-taped recording of the OP hearing.
But, the stumbling block for the state was Nostrom’s right to confront and question his accuser, Joy Nostrom.
Hatch argued statements made in the petition and at the OP hearing came under an exception rule to the right of the accused facing his accuser.
McKenzie ruled that three things must exist that would allow the OP and statements to be presented to the jury during trial.
One is the unavailability of the accuser and in this case, Joy Nostrom is unavailable due to her death. The state must also prove the statements were made as sworn testimony at another hearing or in a deposition.
McKenzie noted that the state did not offer proof confirming the OP hearing was held and no proof the things claimed by Joy Nostrom took place. McKenzie went on to note that Nostrom was not present when Joy Nostrom made her statements included in the petition and had no opportunity to question the accusations.
“The 6th Amendment of the United States Constitution clearly states that ‘in all criminal prosecutions, the accused … shall enjoy the right to be confronted with the witnesses against him.’
“This right is not to be watered down by a judge who would do legal gymnastics to connect the dots and allow its circumventing. These rights must stand, regardless of whether their application are popular results.”
It is not known at deadline whether the state will appeal the ruling.
The case is set for trial beginning Sept. 14.
